TELUS Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 2:48 PM ETTELUS Corporation (TU)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- TELUS (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.28 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$4.29B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TU has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.