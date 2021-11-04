Embraer Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 2:49 PM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (+80.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+34.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ERJ has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.