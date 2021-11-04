Will Canopy Growth Q2 Earnings continue posting gains in top-line?
Nov. 04, 2021 2:51 PM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.55M (-13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CGC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.
- Recently, the company announced that it is planning acquisition of cannabis edibles brand, Wana Brands.
- Its consumer brands are gaining strength due to the Storz & Bickel business and its successful Martha Stewart CBD product line; it is also gaining foothold in the ready-to-drink category in Ontario.
- Over the past few months, BioSteel Sports Nutrition, Canopy Growth’s acquired business, has been witnessing continued momentum driven by Amazon U.K. and U.S. expansion.
- In Q2, the company's top-line grew 23% and also adj. EBITDA loss narrowed down.
- With a Bullish rating, SA Contributor Cannabis Growth Investor analyzes if the stock is a buy or sell now; in the past 6-months, the stock has lost 47% and is currently hovering around its 52-week low levels.
- Quant, SA Author and Wall Street Analysts rating is Neutral on the stock.