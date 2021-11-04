Allstate gets cut to Outperform at Raymond James on near-term inflationary headwinds

Nov. 04, 2021 3:22 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares fall 8.1% intra-day as Raymond James analyst Gregory Peters downgrades the stock to an Outperform rating from a Strong Buy.
  • Recall on Wednesday, the company's Q3 results show its property-liability underlying combined ratio coming in higher-than-expected.
  • The analyst lowers his estimates to more cautiously reflect the near term inflationary headwinds and some expected near-term regulatory challenges to rate filings, he wrote in a note to clients.
  • "We've implemented price increases to proactively respond to the sharp rise in loss costs," Allstate CEO Tom Wilson said in the Q3 conference call.
  • Peters expects the property-liability UCR to be 88.8% in 2022; sees net investment income contracting to 48% in 2022 due to lower reinvestment yields on fixed income investments.
  • Lowers price target to $140, implying 12% upside from Wednesday's close; derived from 10.8x the 2022 operating EPS estimate and $1.6x its 2022 book value per share estimate of $87.04.
  • The Outperform rating still ranks better than the Neutral Quant Rating at 3.00 and agrees with the Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (4 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 8 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • Previously, (Oct. 1) Allstate closed sale of its New York life insurance business.
