Energy Transfer eyes full Mariner East completion in Q1
Nov. 04, 2021 3:36 PM ET Energy Transfer LP (ET) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Energy Transfer (ET -4.8%) says it commissioned the Mariner East 2X natural gas liquids pipeline in Pennsylvania and plans to finish the last segment of the Mariner East system in Q1 2022.
- On last night's earnings conference call, Co-CEO Thomas Long said the company was waiting for a permit modification, which will allow it to place the final Mariner East 2 segment into service.
- Previously, Energy Transfer had expected the full Mariner East system to be in service by year-end 2021.
- Mariner East 2 will increase total capacity of the system from 70K bbl/day to 345K bbl/day.
- Energy Transfer also expects the Pennsylvania Access project, which will allow refined products to flow from the midwestern U.S. into Pennsylvania, New York and other northeast markets, will begin moving products this winter.
- Long also said on the call that Energy Transfer expects to start next year to return more capital to shareholders through distributions and buybacks.