IZEA nabs influencer marketing program from Fortune 10 company

Nov. 04, 2021 3:44 PM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -3.1%) received a new mid-six figure influencer marketing contract from an existing Fortune 10 customer.
  • The customer will be utilizing IZEA influencers for an international promotion designed to drive sales during the holiday season.
  • "Influencers have come to associate IZEA with the brand sponsorships they covet most, and this campaign in-particular will be in high demand among influencers. We can’t wait to see the creative content they produce on Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms," Chairman and CEO Ted Murphy commented.
