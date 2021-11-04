Why is Moderna stock down today? Earnings miss, lowered 2021 guidance

  • Moderna (MRNA -17.9%) shares have recorded the biggest ever intraday loss to reach a three-month low after the company’s Q3 2021 earnings lagged expectation for the first time in two quarters, as indicated in the diagram below.
  • During the third quarter, revenue grew ~14% from the previous quarter to reach $5.0B, while Q2 2021 revenue had more than doubled sequentially,
  • The COVID-19 vaccine maker has also trimmed its product revenue for the year to $15B – $18B from $20B estimated three months ago, while the 2022 sales projection of $17B – $22B meets the consensus estimate of $22B.
  • “Moderna’s ability to meet current demand and maintain pricing power still open questions in our view,” Bank of America wrote in a note. The firm maintains the Underperform rating on the stock, and the $135 per share target implies a downside of ~61% to the last close.
  • Citing the premarket selloff of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), the analysts led by Geoff Meacham predicted the scrutiny to intensify as oral therapies for COVID-19 enter the market.
  • Today, the U.K. authorized molnupiravir developed by Merck (MRK +1.8%) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics handing the oral COVID-19 medicine its first regulatory win.
