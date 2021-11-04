Document Security Systems expands subsidiary AMRE with three hospitals acquisitions
Nov. 04, 2021 3:56 PM ETDocument Security Systems, Inc. (DSS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Document Security Systems (DSS -0.8%) announced its majority-owned subsidiary, American Medical REIT (AMRE) acquired three hospitals for $62M.
- Currently, the hospitals are tenanted and operated by LifeCare Hospitals, specialty hospital operator with a focus on long-term acute and critical care.
- The Hospitals acquired by AMRE are currently under an 18-year lease with 11 years remaining and an option to renew for an additional five years.
- LifeCare Hospitals has lengthy experience in operating long term and acute care facilities.
- Looking ahead, the company plans to focus on advancing additional acquisitions through its pipeline of high-quality healthcare assets so as to accelerate growth for AMRE.
- For the acquisition, DSS Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS, loaned AMRE $0.8M and American Pacific Bancorp, a majority-owned subsidiary of DSS, loaned AMRE $13.9M.