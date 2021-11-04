Now Inc. upgraded at Stephens on steady margin progression

Nov. 04, 2021 3:57 PM ETNOW Inc. (DNOW)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

  • Now Inc. (DNOW +7.5%) has gained 20% in two days after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, swinging from a year-ago loss, and a 35% Y/Y increase in revenues to $439M.
  • Stephens analyst Tommy Moll upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $12 price target, citing "enhanced visibility to improved profitability as the company has demonstrated a commitment to protect gross margins," with its third consecutive record margin in Q3.
  • Following Q3's 10% Q/Q revenue improvement and ~200 bps margin expansion, "Now looks to exit 2021 with a nearly $90M Y/Y improvement in adjusted EBITDA, and we see continued progress through 2022 as revenue is set to grow double-digits and incremental margins creep into the mid-to-high teens," Moll writes.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Badsha Chowdhury says Now's "medium-term prospect can outweigh cash flow concerns."
