Skyworks Solutions EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 4:03 PM ET Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.62 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $1.95 misses by $0.27.
- Revenue of $1.31B (+36.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Press Release
- “Based on continued content gains, product ramps and design wins across both mobile and broad markets, we expect further double-digit sequential revenue and earnings growth in the December quarter,” said Kris Sennesael, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Skyworks. “Specifically, in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, we anticipate revenue to be between $1.475 billion and $1.525 billion with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.10 at the midpoint of our revenue range.”
- Q1 EPS consensus of $3.09, revenue consensus of $1.5B.