Sunrun EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue

  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $438.76M (+109.1% Y/Y) beats by $25.02M.
  • Press Release

  • Management continues to expect Solar Energy Capacity Installed growth to be 30% for the full-year 2021, pro-forma for Vivint Solar.

  • Total Value Generated is expected to be around $700 million for the full-year 2021.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue of $787 Million with Average Contract Life Remaining of 17.3 years

  • Net Earning Assets of $4.5 billion, including $941 million in Total Cash

  • Networked Solar Energy Capacity of 4.5 Gigawatts

