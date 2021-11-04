Sunrun EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $438.76M (+109.1% Y/Y) beats by $25.02M.
Management continues to expect Solar Energy Capacity Installed growth to be 30% for the full-year 2021, pro-forma for Vivint Solar.
Total Value Generated is expected to be around $700 million for the full-year 2021.
Annual Recurring Revenue of $787 Million with Average Contract Life Remaining of 17.3 years
Net Earning Assets of $4.5 billion, including $941 million in Total Cash
Networked Solar Energy Capacity of 4.5 Gigawatts