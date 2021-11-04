Appian EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 misses by $0.03; GAAP EPS of -$0.36 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $92.42M (+19.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.36M.
- Press Release
- Cloud subscription revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $46.7 million.
- Subscriptions revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $67.2 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(12.0) million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.4) million for the third quarter of 2020.
- Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance: Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $48.8 million and $49.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 32% and 33%.
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $95.0 million and $95.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 16% and 17%.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(15.0) million and $(13.0) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.24) and $(0.21), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 71.2 million.
- Full Year 2021 Guidance:
- Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $177.0 million and $177.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 37%.
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $359.3 million and $359.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(43.0) million and $(41.0) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.75) and $(0.73), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 71.1 million.