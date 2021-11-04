Pinterest EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 4:06 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: SA News Team40 Comments
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $632.93M (+43.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.83M.
- Press Release
- MAUs: Global +1% Y/Y to 444M, U.S. -10% to 89M, International +4% to 356M.
- Outlook: "Our current expectation is that Q4 revenue will grow in the high teens percentage range year over year. We expect our non-GAAP operating expenses to grow in the low teens quarter over quarter as we continue to invest in our business, including our native content/Creator ecosystem, and our brand marketing campaign".