Pinterest EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue

  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $632.93M (+43.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.83M.
  • Press Release
  • MAUs: Global +1% Y/Y to 444M, U.S. -10% to 89M, International +4% to 356M.
  • Outlook: "Our current expectation is that Q4 revenue will grow in the high teens percentage range year over year. We expect our non-GAAP operating expenses to grow in the low teens quarter over quarter as we continue to invest in our business, including our native content/Creator ecosystem, and our brand marketing campaign".
