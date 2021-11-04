Mercato Partners Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Nov. 04, 2021 4:07 PM ETMercato Partners Acquisition Corporation (MPRA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mercato Partners Acquisition (MPRA) priced its 20M IPO at $10/unit for gross proceeds of $200M.
- The company plans to capitalize on the ability of its management team and the broader Mercato Partners platform to identify, acquire and operate a business in either the technology or branded consumer products.
- The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and will trade under the symbol, "MPRAU" starting today.
- Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one redeemable warrant with warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units.
- Offer is expected to close on Nov.8.