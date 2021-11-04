Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB beats by $0.52 .

Revenue of $2.24B (+67.2% Y/Y) beats by $180M .

Gross Booking Value (GBV) 11.9B

Nights and Experiences Booked 79.7M

We are incredibly proud of our best quarter on record. Our Q3 2021 results illustrate that travel continues to recover from COVID-19, but is coming back differently, and that Airbnb is uniquely positioned for this travel revolution. We are encouraged to see these new travel trends extending beyond summer travel peak, and are looking forward to a strong Q4 with accelerating GBV growth, continued revenue strength, and further Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, compared to Q3 2021, as described below. As of the end of September, our backlog had over 40% more nights booked for Thanksgiving week in the U.S. than at the same time in 2019. And we are seeing the strong demand for travel extend well into 2022.

n Q4, we continue to see the positive effect of travel restrictions being lifted and global vaccination progress on our growth in Nights and Experiences Booked for stays in Q4 and into 2022. We expect Nights and Experiences Booked in Q4 2021 to significantly outperform Q4 2020 levels and approximate Q4 2019 levels. In Q3 2021, our ADR declined from Q2 2021 due to the recovery of lower ADR regions, but we expect our ADR will be relatively stable in Q4 2021 relative to Q3 2021. Consequently, we expect Q4 2021 GBV to be substantially above both Q4 2020 and Q4 2019 levels, and Q4 2021 GBV year-over-two-year growth to accelerate from Q3 2021. Looking to 2022, vaccination progress and the recovery of international travel in Q4 2021 will be key themes for growth heading into the new year. We continue to expect ADR to moderate over time based on the recovery of lower ADR regions and return to urban destinations.