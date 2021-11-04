Fortinet EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 4:07 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $867.2M (+33.2% Y/Y) beats by $54.99M.
- Press Release
- Product revenue of $337.1 million, up 51% year over year
- Service revenue of $530.1 million, up 24% year over year
- Billings of $1.06 billion, up 42% year over year
- Q4 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $940 million to $970 million (vs. consensus $916.71M); Billings in the range of $1.165 billion to $1.215 billion; Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 75.0% to 76.0%; Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 27.0% to 28.0%; Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.10 to $1.15(vs. consensus $1.16).
- FY Guidance: Revenue in the range of $3.320 billion to $3.350 billion (vs. consensus $3.24B); Service revenue in the range of $2.080 billion to $2.090 billion; Billings in the range of $4.040 billion to $4.090 billion; Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 76.5% to 77.5%; Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%; Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $3.85 to $3.95 (vs. consensus $3.87)