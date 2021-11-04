Illumina EPS beats by $0.23, beats on revenue

Nov. 04, 2021 4:08 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.23; GAAP EPS of $2.08 beats by $0.95.
  • Revenue of $1.11B (+39.8% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Press Release
  • non-GAAP gross margin was 71.2% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 67.4% in the prior year period.
  • For fiscal 2021, the company now expects both consolidated and Core Illumina revenue growth of approximately 36%. The company now expects GAAP earnings per diluted share of $4.41 to $4.51, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $5.50 to $5.60, which includes dilution from GRAIL non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $1.00 and incremental dilution from the 9.8 million shares issued to fund the GRAIL acquisition of $0.15.
