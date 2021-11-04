Novavax EPS misses by $0.58, misses on revenue

Nov. 04, 2021 4:08 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor43 Comments
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$4.31 misses by $0.58.
  • Revenue of $178.8M (+13.9% Y/Y) misses by $168.54M.
  • "We are excited by the significant progress made over the quarter, including our landmark milestone of gaining the first regulatory approval for our COVID-19 vaccine," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "With additional regulatory submissions around the world, we are prepared to deliver our vaccine globally. We believe the highly encouraging results from our six-month booster study complement the strong efficacy demonstrated by NVX-CoV2373 to date, and we remain confident that our vaccine will serve as an important tool to fight COVID-19 in the years to come."
