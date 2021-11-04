Federal REIT FFO beats by $0.23, beats on revenue

Nov. 04, 2021 4:09 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Federal REIT (NYSE:FRT): Q3 FFO of $1.51 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $247.28M beats by $19.05M.
  • Press Release
  • Increased 2021 earnings per diluted share guidance to $2.30 to $2.35 and increased 2021 FFO per diluted share guidance to $5.45 to $5.50.
  • Increased 2022 earnings per diluted share guidance to $2.25 to $2.45 and increased 2022 FFO per diluted share guidance to $5.65 to $5.85..
    • Consensus FFO for Estimate 2021 is $5.16; Consensus FFO for Estimate 2022 is $5.57.
    • Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2021 is $905.60M.
    • Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $ 963.61M.
