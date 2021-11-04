Peloton Interactive EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.25 misses by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $805.2M (+6.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.67M.
  • Press Release
  • • Q1 ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions grew 87% to 2.49 million and paid Digital Subscriptions grew 74% to 887 thousand; total Members grew to over 6.2 million
  • Q1 Connected Fitness Subscription Workouts grew 55% to 120.5 million, averaging 16.6 Monthly Workouts per Connected Fitness Subscription, versus 20.7 in the yearago period
  • Q1 Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn was 0.82%; as of Q1, 12-month retention rate was 92%
  • • FY 2022 Q2 guidance: –
  • 2.8 million to 2.85 million ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions –
  • $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion total revenue –
  • Gross profit margin of approximately 24% –
  • $(325) million to $(350) million Adjusted EBITDA •
  • Updated Full FY 2022 guidance: –
  • 3.35 million to 3.45 million ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions –
  • $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion total revenue vs. $6.91B consensus.
  • Gross profit margin of approximately 32%.
  • $(425) million to $(475) million Adjusted EBITDA
  • SA contributor listed PTON in bearish stocks to avoid.
