GoPro EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 4:14 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $1.79.
- Revenue of $316.67M (+12.9% Y/Y) beats by $24.58M.
- Press Release
- Subscribers up 168% Y/Y to 1.34M.
- "GoPro delivered exceptional earnings driven by revenue growth, expanded gross margins, and free cash flow from operations," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "We generated $166 million of free cash flow, or 15% of revenue on a trailing twelve-month basis, thanks to continued camera mix shift to the high-end and execution of our direct-to-consumer, subscription-centric strategy."