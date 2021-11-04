GoPro EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue

Nov. 04, 2021 4:14 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $1.79.
  • Revenue of $316.67M (+12.9% Y/Y) beats by $24.58M.
  • Press Release
  • Subscribers up 168% Y/Y to 1.34M.
  • "GoPro delivered exceptional earnings driven by revenue growth, expanded gross margins, and free cash flow from operations," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "We generated $166 million of free cash flow, or 15% of revenue on a trailing twelve-month basis, thanks to continued camera mix shift to the high-end and execution of our direct-to-consumer, subscription-centric strategy."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.