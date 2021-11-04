Hannon Armstrong reports Q3 results

  • Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41; GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
  • Revenue of $48.88M (+0.6% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • Grew Portfolio 45% YOY to $3.2 billion and Managed Assets 28% YOY to $8.2 billion.
  • The Company expects that annual distributable earnings per share will grow at a compounded annual rate of 7% to 10% from 2021 to 2023, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.55 per share, which is equivalent to a 2023 midpoint of $1.98 per share. The Company also expects that annual dividends per share will grow at a compound annual rate of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2023, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.36 per share, which is equivalent to a 2023 midpoint of $1.53 per share.
