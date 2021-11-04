BP in talks to buy North Sea oil field stake from JX Nippon - Bloomberg

Nov. 04, 2021 4:21 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

oil platform

morkeman/E+ via Getty Images

  • BP (BP +0.2%) is in talks to buy JX Nippon's stake in the North Sea Andrew Area oil and gas fields, Bloomberg reports, a move which would run counter to the steady reduction of its presence in the North Sea.
  • The report did not mention a potential deal price.
  • BP previously attempted to sell its share in the project to Premier Oil, but the deal was scrapped following a reverse takeover of Premier by Chrysaor Holdings.
  • BP has been shrinking its presence in the North Sea; it sold its interest in the Shearwater field to Royal Dutch Shell earlier this year.
