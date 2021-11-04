Chemours EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue

Nov. 04, 2021 4:24 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Chemours (NYSE:CC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $1.68B (+36.6% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • Updated 2021 Outlook:
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $1,300 million and $1,340 million, vs. prior guidance in the top-end of $1,100 million to $1,250 million range
  • Adjusted EPS between ~$3.93 and $4.13 vs. prior guidance in the top-end of ~$2.84 to $3.56 range, vs. consensus of $3.68
  • Free Cash Flow now expected to be greater than $500 million vs. prior outlook of greater than $450 million. Capex guidance lowered to ~$325 million from ~$350 million previously, mainly driven by timing of projects
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.