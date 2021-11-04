Chemours EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021
- Chemours (NYSE:CC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $1.68B (+36.6% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Updated 2021 Outlook:
- Adjusted EBITDA between $1,300 million and $1,340 million, vs. prior guidance in the top-end of $1,100 million to $1,250 million range
- Adjusted EPS between ~$3.93 and $4.13 vs. prior guidance in the top-end of ~$2.84 to $3.56 range, vs. consensus of $3.68
- Free Cash Flow now expected to be greater than $500 million vs. prior outlook of greater than $450 million. Capex guidance lowered to ~$325 million from ~$350 million previously, mainly driven by timing of projects
