T2 Biosystems EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 4:26 PM ET T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $7.43M (+41.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.63M.
- Shares +4%.
- The Company is raising its revenue expectations to reflect its third quarter results and now expects revenue for the full year 2021 to be between $25.0 million and $27.0 million vs. $25.07M consensus. Product revenue is now expected to be between $15.0 million and $16.0 million. Research and contribution revenue is expected to be between $10.0 million and $11.0 million unchanged from the prior guidance. The Company continues to expect to enter into at least 30 T2Dx Instrument contracts in 2021.