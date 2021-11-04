T2 Biosystems EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

Nov. 04, 2021 4:26 PM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor47 Comments
  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $7.43M (+41.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.63M.
  • Shares +4%.
  • Press Release
  • The Company is raising its revenue expectations to reflect its third quarter results and now expects revenue for the full year 2021 to be between $25.0 million and $27.0 million vs. $25.07M consensus. Product revenue is now expected to be between $15.0 million and $16.0 million. Research and contribution revenue is expected to be between $10.0 million and $11.0 million unchanged from the prior guidance. The Company continues to expect to enter into at least 30 T2Dx Instrument contracts in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.