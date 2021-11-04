World Wrestling Entertainment EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 4:26 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.16; GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $255.8M (+15.4% Y/Y) misses by $4.76M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted OIBDA was $77.9M, a decrease of 8% Y/Y.
- Kristina Salen, WWE Chief Financial Officer, added “In the quarter, our better-than-expected revenue of $255.8 million and Adjusted OIBDA of $77.9 million reflected robust demand for our live events as we returned to touring and attracted average attendance above 2019 levels. Even with only one large-scale international event this year, we are raising our full-year 2021 Adjusted OIBDA guidance to a range of $305 million to $315 million.”