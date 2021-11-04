Funko EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 4:28 PM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $267.73M (+40.0% Y/Y) beats by $26.99M.
- Outlook for 2021:
- Net sales of $950 million to $975 million vs. consensus of $922.07 million
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.0% to 14.5%;
- Adjusted Net Income of $64.4 million to $70.4 million, based on a blended tax rate of 25%; and
- Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share of $1.20 to $1.31 vs. consensus of $1.20
- Shares +2.7%.
- Press Release