Funko EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue

Nov. 04, 2021 4:28 PM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $267.73M (+40.0% Y/Y) beats by $26.99M.
  • Outlook for 2021:
  • Net sales of $950 million to $975 million vs. consensus of $922.07 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.0% to 14.5%;
  • Adjusted Net Income of $64.4 million to $70.4 million, based on a blended tax rate of 25%; and
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share of $1.20 to $1.31 vs. consensus of $1.20
  • Shares +2.7%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.