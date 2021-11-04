Southside Bancshares declares $0.33 quarterly dividend; $0.06 special dividend

Nov. 04, 2021 5:37 PM ETSouthside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) declares $0.33/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 3.11%
  • The company has also declared a special cash dividend of $0.06 per common share.
  • The combined cash dividend of $0.39 is scheduled for payment on Dec 9, to common stock shareholders of record on Nov. 24; ex-div Nov. 23.
  • Lee Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bancshares, stated: "We are pleased to announce the special cash dividend of $0.06. Our strong capital position and excellent performance this year allows us to reward our shareholders for the 18th consecutive year with a special cash dividend. The total cash dividend for 2021 increased by 5.4%, to $1.37 compared to $1.30 for 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.