Southside Bancshares declares $0.33 quarterly dividend; $0.06 special dividend
Nov. 04, 2021 5:37 PM ETSouthside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) declares $0.33/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.11%
- The company has also declared a special cash dividend of $0.06 per common share.
- The combined cash dividend of $0.39 is scheduled for payment on Dec 9, to common stock shareholders of record on Nov. 24; ex-div Nov. 23.
- Lee Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bancshares, stated: "We are pleased to announce the special cash dividend of $0.06. Our strong capital position and excellent performance this year allows us to reward our shareholders for the 18th consecutive year with a special cash dividend. The total cash dividend for 2021 increased by 5.4%, to $1.37 compared to $1.30 for 2020.