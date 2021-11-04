Carvana EPS misses by $0.11, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 4:35 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $3.48B (+126.0% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
- Press Release
- Retail units sold totaled 111,949, an increase of 74%
- Total gross profit was $523M, an increase of 100%
- EBITDA margin was 0.2%, a decrease from 1.4%.
- We expect total GPU to be in the low-to-mid $4,000s for the full year, marking our 8 th consecutive year of substantial gains. We expect to see a seasonal pattern in total GPU in the fourth quarter, with Q4 lower than Q3.