Carvana EPS misses by $0.11, beats on revenue

Nov. 04, 2021 4:35 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $3.48B (+126.0% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
  • Press Release
  • Retail units sold totaled 111,949, an increase of 74%
  • Total gross profit was $523M, an increase of 100%
  • EBITDA margin was 0.2%, a decrease from 1.4%.
  • We expect total GPU to be in the low-to-mid $4,000s for the full year, marking our 8 th consecutive year of substantial gains. We expect to see a seasonal pattern in total GPU in the fourth quarter, with Q4 lower than Q3.
