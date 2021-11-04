Omega Healthcare Q3 earnings beat, but some operators still struggle
Nov. 04, 2021 4:46 PM ETOmega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Q3 results top consensus estimates, but the REIT warns that two struggling operators could hurt its adjusted FFO in the near term.
- “Facility occupancy continued to improve in the quarter but still sits meaningfully below pre-pandemic levels, and as a result, many operators continue to rely on federal and state government support," said CEO Taylor Pickett.
- Omega Healthcare (OHI) shares rise 0.3% in after-hours trading.
- The company's Q3 FFO and funds available for distribution include about ~$16M of revenue recognized by applying security deposits, letters of credit and collateral to Agemo and Gulf Coast’s contractual obligations.
- "When this collateral is exhausted and if these tenants continue not to pay rent, we expect that this would reduce our near-term adjusted FFO and FAD financial results," Pickett. said.
- Q3 adjusted FFO of $0.85 tops the consensus of $0.82; compares with $0.85 in Q2 and $0.82 in Q3 2020.
- Revenue of $281.7M tops the average analyst estimate of $232.1M and increased from $257.4M in Q2 and $119.2M in Q3 2020.
- Q3 expenses of $194.2M vs. $175.1M in Q2 and $212.2M in Q3 2020.
- Omega Healthcare (OHI) recorded an aggregate provision for credit loss of $16.7M on a $25.0M working capital loan and a $32.0M term loan with Agemo.
- In addition, Gulf Coast Health Care, another tenant, filed for Chapter 11 restructuring in June 2021. Omega (OHI) agreed to provide up to $25M in senior secured debtor-in-possession financing.
- Conference call on Nov. 5 at 10:00 AM ET.
