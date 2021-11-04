Rocket stock jumps after beating Q3 estimates; lowers Q4 guidance
Nov. 04, 2021 4:48 PM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) climb 1.8% in after-hours trading after the company beat earnings and revenue expectations, though it narrows Q4 guidance.
- "Looking ahead to 2022, we expect to exceed 10% share in a purchase-heavy mortgage market and continue to leverage our platform to grow and scale the other businesses in our ecosystem, including real estate, auto, personal loans and solar," said Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner.
- Still, the company sees closed loan volume of $75B-80B in Q4, compared with $82B-87B in the prior view.
- Expects net rate lock volume of $71B-78B vs. $83B-90B in the prior guidance.
- Anticipates gain on sale margins to be 2.65%-2.95%, compared with 2.70%-2.00% in the previous target.
- Q3 diluted EPS of $0.57 beats the $0.48 consensus estimate, down from $1.22 in the same year-ago period; revenues beat the $2.96B estimate to $3.2B, down from $4.74B in the year-ago quarter.
- Closed loan origination volume of $88.1B in Q3 slightly declines from $89B in Q3 2020.
- Q3 gain on sale margin of 3.05% falls from 4.52% in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 net rate lock volume of $86.71B also declines from $94.7B in Q3 of last year.
- Earlier, Rocket Companies EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue.