Nov. 04, 2021 5:00 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) increases its guidance for FFO per share in 2021 and 2022 as rent collections improve and more tenants commit to long-term leases.
  • The company now sees 2022 FFO per share of $5.65-5.85 had seen $5.30-5.50; consensus is $5.57. 2021 FFO per share guidance increases to $5.45-5.50: had seen $5.05-5.15; consensus is $5.16.
  • "Collections have improved dramatically, new and exciting retail and office tenants are committing to long term leases at a very brisk pace, and our development and acquisition pipeline have never been more active," said CEO Donald C. Wood.
  • Q3 FFO of $1.51 surges past the consensus estimate of $1.28; compares with $1.41 in Q2 and $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 revenue of $247.3M, exceeding the $228.2M consensus, increased from $208.2M a year ago.
  • The portfolio was 90.2% occupied as of Sept. 30, 2021, an improvement of 60 basis points over Q2 2021.
  • During the quarter, Federal Realty (FRT) signed 124 leases for 481,607 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis, the company signed 119 leases for 430,234 square feet at an average rent of $40.73 per square foot compared with the average contractual rent of $38.13 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases.
  • It signed 19 leases for ~224,000 square feet of office space during and after Q3 2021.
  • Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
