Nearly 40% YoY revenue increase in Q3 2021 boosts Illumina's net income
Nov. 04, 2021 5:06 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- An almost 40% increase in net revenue in Q3 2021 year over year helped Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) net income soar 77% to $377M.
- Shares are up 3.6% in post-market trading.
- Total revenue in the quarter was ~$1.1B.
- R&D expenses surged in the period ~153% to $436M.
- Q3 also included business from GRAIL, which the company acquired in August. Revenue was $2M, with an operating loss of $750M and $50M, respectively, on GAAP and non-GAAP bases.
- At the end of the quarter, the company had $1.3B in cash.
- CEO Francis deSouza commented that a significant demand in testing for therapy selection in oncology is helping to drive its core business as genomics becomes more prevalent in the clinical setting.
- Q3 results market the fifth straight earnings beat for Illumina.