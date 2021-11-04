Nearly 40% YoY revenue increase in Q3 2021 boosts Illumina's net income

  • An almost 40% increase in net revenue in Q3 2021 year over year helped Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) net income soar 77% to $377M.
  • Total revenue in the quarter was ~$1.1B.
  • R&D expenses surged in the period ~153% to $436M.
  • Q3 also included business from GRAIL, which the company acquired in August. Revenue was $2M, with an operating loss of $750M and $50M, respectively, on GAAP and non-GAAP bases.
  • At the end of the quarter, the company had $1.3B in cash.
  • CEO Francis deSouza commented that a significant demand in testing for therapy selection in oncology is helping to drive its core business as genomics becomes more prevalent in the clinical setting.
  • Q3 results market the fifth straight earnings beat for Illumina.

