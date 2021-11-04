Entravision acquires digital ad solutions firm 365 Digital
Nov. 04, 2021 5:08 PM ETEntravision Communications Corporation (EVC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Entravision (NYSE:EVC) has acquired South Africa-based digital advertising solutions company, 365 Digital.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Upon deal closing, all 365 Digital employees will remain with the company and Julian Jordaan will continue to serve as CEO of the business based out of its headquarters in Cape Town.
- 365 Digital is an online media and ad-technology business. It maintains exclusive sales representations with TikTok and Anzu, an in-game advertising platform. The company is also the authorized representative for Triton Digital.
- The acquisition provides Entravision with a geographic foothold in Africa.
- Walter Ulloa, Chairman and CEO of Entravision, stated, "365 Digital's strong management team will fit seamlessly into Entravision’s growing digital business, and we look forward to leveraging their regional expertise and existing big tech representations to scale Entravision’s digital platform across Africa. This acquisition fully aligns with our vision to position Entravision as a global digital marketing solutions powerhouse, serving brands and local leaders with advanced branding, performance and programmatic needs. We’ve strategically expanded our geographic footprint into some of the fastest growing marketplaces across the globe and, as reported today in our third quarter 2021 earnings press release, digital revenue increased nearly 10 times more than the prior-year period."
- Entravision is down 0.34% after-hours despite beating analysts estimates with 3Q earnings.