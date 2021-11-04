Enerplus reports Q3 results; updated 2021 guidance and issues 2022 preliminary budget
Nov. 04, 2021 5:08 PM ETEnerplus Corporation (ERF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Enerplus (NYSE:ERF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.43.
- Revenue of $452.27M (+134.5% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- Achieved record production in the third quarter of 123,454 BOE per day, 7% higher than the prior quarter and 36% higher than the prior year period following Enerplus' strategic acquisitions in the first half of 2021.
- Annual 2021 production guidance revised to 113,750 to 114,750 BOE per day due to outperformance, an increase to the guidance midpoint of 750 BOE per day despite volumes sold in connection with the Williston Basin divestment.
- Continued volume growth in the fourth quarter with expected production of 124,500 to 128,500 BOE per day.
- 2021 capital spending guidance now $380 million (from $360 to $400 million).
- Increased estimated 2021 free cash flow to approximately $540 million based on current forward strip commodity prices
- Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio expected to be below 1.0x by year-end 2021.
- Expected 2022 capital spending is approximately $500 million, representing a reinvestment rate of 44% based on current forward strip commodity prices.
- Expected annual 2022 production is 122,000 BOE per day, including 75,000 barrels per day of liquids.
- Estimated 2022 free cash flow is $640 million based on current forward strip commodity prices.
- Increased share repurchase program to $200 million, representing 7% of Enerplus' market capitalization, commencing in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Increased quarterly dividend by 8% effective with the December 15, 2021 payment.