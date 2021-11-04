American International tops Q3 estimates on strong underwriting

Workers Arrive At The Offices Of Troubled Insurance Company AIG

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

  • American International (NYSE:AIG) beats the Q3 earnings consensus estimate as general insurance net premiums written of $6.6B rises from $5.92B in the same year-ago period.
  • Net investment income of $3.72B slides from $3.8B in the year-ago quarter, beating Capital IQ's $2.87B estimate.
  • Premiums in the life and retirement segment were $1.0B, up from $785M in Q3 2020 driven by higher pension risk transfer activity.
  • Q3 diluted EPS of $0.97 beats the $0.89 consensus estimate, up from $0.81 in Q3 of last year.
  • Q3 adjusted tangible book value per share of $55.89 increases 9.2% from Q3 of last year and 3.0% from the prior quarter.
  • Book value per common share of $77.03 climbs from $73.86 in Q3 2020.
  • Conference call starts on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, American International Group EPS beats by $0.08.
