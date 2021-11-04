Welltower acquires seniors housing portfolios for $1.3B, Welltower and Kisco Senior Living forms strategic partnership

Nov. 04, 2021

Old man hands and a model home with the coins on the table .The concept of mortgages and Bank loans, housing loans. Poverty.

Getty Images

  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) entered into definitive agreements to acquire four distinct seniors housing portfolios for a pro rata gross investment amount of $1.3B.
  • The execution of these transactions, along with Welltower's earlier announced completion of $4.3B of pro rata gross investments exclusive of development funding, will bring the company's total pro rata gross investments to $5.6B since October 2020.
  • "We expect these investments to drive significant per share cash flow growth and generate high single-digit to mid-teens unlevered IRR's to Welltower," CEO & CIO Shankh Mitra commented.
  • With $5.3B of current near-term liquidity, including $1B of efficiently raised unsettled equity proceeds, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the robust near-term capital deployment pipeline and continue to create significant per share value for shareholders.
  • Separately, Welltower and Kisco Senior Living announced the formation of a long-term strategic partnership which brings together Kisco's next generation senior housing and care model with Welltower's unparalleled data analytics platform.
  • Welltower and Kisco's existing portfolio has already surpassed pre-COVID occupancy levels, reaching 97% in September.
