Welltower acquires seniors housing portfolios for $1.3B, Welltower and Kisco Senior Living forms strategic partnership
Nov. 04, 2021 5:18 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) entered into definitive agreements to acquire four distinct seniors housing portfolios for a pro rata gross investment amount of $1.3B.
- The execution of these transactions, along with Welltower's earlier announced completion of $4.3B of pro rata gross investments exclusive of development funding, will bring the company's total pro rata gross investments to $5.6B since October 2020.
- "We expect these investments to drive significant per share cash flow growth and generate high single-digit to mid-teens unlevered IRR's to Welltower," CEO & CIO Shankh Mitra commented.
- With $5.3B of current near-term liquidity, including $1B of efficiently raised unsettled equity proceeds, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the robust near-term capital deployment pipeline and continue to create significant per share value for shareholders.
- Separately, Welltower and Kisco Senior Living announced the formation of a long-term strategic partnership which brings together Kisco's next generation senior housing and care model with Welltower's unparalleled data analytics platform.
- Welltower and Kisco's existing portfolio has already surpassed pre-COVID occupancy levels, reaching 97% in September.