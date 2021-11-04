Hot Stocks: NRDS rallies in debut; NVDA leads chip makers; F hits high; LSPD, VMEO plunge on earnings
- Semiconductor stocks provided a bright spot on Thursday's mixed day of trading on Wall Street. Earnings from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and a positive analyst note on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) sent the space higher.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) all gained ground as well.
- Elsewhere in the market, Ford (NYSE:F) rallied to a new 52-week high on a plan to retire some of the high-yield debt it was forced to take on during the pandemic.
- Turning from one company that has traded publicly for 65 years to another that's been part of the Wall Street family for just a day, NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) made quite an impression in its debut. The stock jumped almost 60% in the first session following its IPO.
- But as for some of Thursday's biggest decliners, Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) suffered a massive sell-off following its latest earnings report.
- Quarterly results also drove investors from Vimeo Holdings (NASDAQ:VMEO), which plunged to its lowest level as a public company after the firm unveiled a cloudy growth forecast.
Sector In Focus
- Earnings news and the prospects of huge spending on the metaverse provided the catalysts for a rally in the semiconductor sector. Qualcomm (QCOM) and Nvidia (NVDA) led the advance, with both posting double-digit percentage gains on the day.
- QCOM climbed nearly 13% after announcing quarterly results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company also gave an upbeat forecast for the current fiscal period.
- The communications-chip maker pointed to robust demand for end products that use its wares, like mobile phones and automobiles.
- Elsewhere, NVDA rose about 12% after Wells Fargo provided a bullish outlook.
- Wells Fargo pointed out the firm's strong position ahead of NVDA's GTC 2021 conference next week. The firm said Nvidia (NVDA) is taking advantage of increased interest in the metaverse, which seems likely to lead to a spike in spending from companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).
- FB announced last week that it will soon change its name to "Meta" and focus on the metaverse going forward.
- NVDA climbed $32.03 Thursday on Wells Fargo's upbeat assissment to close at $298.01. The stock also set a new intraday 52-week high of $313.65.
- The strong performances from QCOM and NVDA carried the rest of the chip sector higher as well, with the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) advancing more than 3% on the session.
- The rally also included Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Applied Materials (AMAT), which both climbed more than 5% on the session. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) likewise rose more than 3%.
Standout Gainer
- NerdWallet (NRDS) skyrocketed in its first session as a public company, finishing the day higher by about 57%.
- NRDS priced its IPO at $18 a share, valuing the company at $1.2B. Shares of the personal-finance platform jumped as soon as they hit the market, opening well above their IPO price.
- Within a half-hour, the stock reached $34.44 before settling into a range just off that level. NRDS eventually closed at $28.30.
Standout Loser
- Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) reported a quarterly loss that widened from last year, and the firm issued a disappointing forecast for the current fiscal period. As a result, investors ignored massive revenue growth to send the stock nearly 28% lower.
- LSPD reported a quarterly loss that widened from the same period year, but that still came in better than the amount predicted by market analysts. Meanwhile, revenue almost tripled from the same year-ago period to reach $133.2M.
- All in, the company's adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $8.7M.
- Looking ahead, Lightspeed (LSPD) predicted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $10M to $12M for the current quarter, with revenue between $140M and $145M. The top-line prediction came in below analysts' consensus.
- LSPD blamed its weaker outlook on supply-chain disruptions and the lingering impact of COVID in some of its markets.
- Weighed down by the forecast, LSPD dropped $27.60 to close Thursday's session at $71.36. The stock had reached a 52-week high of $130.02 in mid-September, but came off that peak late in the month. In fact, Thursday's slide took the stock to its lowest level since June.
- But even with the recent slide, LSPD remains about 6% higher for 2021. Compared to the same period last year, the stock is still showing a 76% gain.
Notable New High
- Word that Ford (F) is cleaning up its balance sheet sent the stock 4% higher Thursday. With the advance, shares set a new 52-week high.
- F announced that it plans to repurchase up to $5B of high-yield bonds that it sold to stay afloat during the pandemic. The move is part of a process meant to regain the firm's investment-grade credit rating.
- The debt repurchases will be paid for through cash on hand. The firm added that it will replace some of the debt with lower-interest 10-year bonds.
- Ford (F) sold $8B worth of bonds during the pandemic with yields as high as 9.625%. The company lost its investment-grade rating in March 2020.
- But bolstered by Thursday's positive news, F gained 78 cents to close at $19.42. This was just off an intraday 52-week low of $19.50 set late in the trading session.
- F has been rising steadily since late September, adding to gains posted earlier in the year. The stock is now up more than 140% compared to the same time last year.
Notable New Low
- Vimeo Holdings (VMEO) released a relatively strong earnings report, but shares plunged 30% on concerns about the online video-service's growth prospects.
- VMEO reported a Q3 loss that was not as wide as analysts had feared. Meanwhile, the company's revenue growth met projections, rising about 33% from last year.
- However, in a post-earnings conference call, the company revealed that its growth plan will take longer than expected amid an uncertain economic environment.
- VMEO came public in May after a spinoff from IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC). The stock dropped nearly 13% in that first session, ending that session at $45.39.
- Shares found their footing shortly after that, eventually reaching a high of $58 in early July. However, the stock stair-stepped lower from there, with Thursday's slide accelerating this downward pressure.
- VMEO finished Thursday's trading at $24.49, a decline of $10.53 on the day. The stock also set a new intraday post-public low of $23.85.
- Looking for more of Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks? Head over to SA's On The Move section.