BRP to acquire Wood Gutmann & Bogart Insurance Brokers
Nov. 04, 2021 5:33 PM ETBRP Group, Inc. (BRP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BRP (NASDAQ:BRP) through its indirect subsidiaries, entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tustin, California-based Wood Gutmann & Bogart (WGB) Insurance Brokers and certain of its affiliates and related entities.
- WGB is a full-service middle-market brokerage firm providing a complete range of commercial, personal and employee benefits insurance products and services.
- With annual revenues of ~$29.7M, WGB represents BRP's sixth “Top 100” Partnership since the beginning of 4Q20.
- The partnership is expected to close on or around Dec.1 and brings BRP's total revenue from 2021 announced partnerships to $165M.