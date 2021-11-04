Amalgamated Financial prices $85M in subordinated notes offering
Nov. 04, 2021 5:37 PM ETAmalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) priced its public offering of $85M principal amount of its 3.250% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031.
- The price to the public for the notes is 100% of the principal amount of the notes.
- The notes will mature on Nov. 15, 2031 while interest on the notes initially will accrue at a rate equal to 3.250% per annum from and including Nov. 8, 2021 to, but excluding, Nov. 15, 2026, payable semiannually in arrears.
- Offer is expected to close on Nov.8.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including for funding the cash consideration to be paid in the company's acquisition of Amalgamated Investments and for ongoing working capital needs.