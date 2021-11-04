Welltower Q3 reflects continued occupancy growth; keeps Q4 guidance unchanged
Nov. 04, 2021 5:41 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) slightly misses Q3 fund from operations consensus estimate as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the real estate investment trust's operations.
- Sees diluted FFO at $0.78-0.83 for the fourth quarter, unchanged from the prior view.
- Q3 diluted FFO of $0.80 declines from $0.84 in the year-ago quarter, missing the $0.81 estimate; revenues of $1.24B vs. $1.04B in Q3 of last year, topping the $1.17B estimate.
- Q3 resident fees and services of $835.62M rises from $741M in the same year-ago period.
- Q3 rental income of $358M also climbs from $275.05M in Q3 2020.
- Q3 interest income of $39.9M gains from $16.8M in the year-ago quarter.
- Property operating expenses of $729.4M in Q3 increases from $634.72M in Q3 of last year.
- Q3 interest expense of $122.52M slightly improves from $124.9M in Q3 2020.
- Senior Housing Operating portfolio occupancy of 76.7% in September improves from 75.9% in the prior month and increases ~210 basis points during Q3, exceeding the company's July guidance of a gain of 190 bps.
- Shares of WELL edge lower by 0.6% in after-hours trading.
- Conference call starts on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Welltower FFO misses by $0.01, beats on revenue.