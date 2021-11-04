Russel Metals to acquire Boyd Metals for $110M
Nov. 04, 2021 5:51 PM ETRussel Metals Inc. (RUSMF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Russel Metals (OTCPK:RUSMF) is acquiring a group of companies that operate as Boyd Metals for US$110M.
- Boyd operates five service centers in Fort Smith (Arkansas), Little Rock (Arkansas), Joplin (Missouri), Oklahoma City (Oklahoma) and Tyler (Texas).
- Boyd's product mix is primarily comprised of carbon steel products, but also includes stainless steel, aluminum and other related industrial products.
- For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, Boyd generated revenues of US$244M and Adjusted EBITDA of US$39M.
- The transaction will be financed from Russel's cash on hand and/or drawings under its existing bank facility.
- At September 30, 2021, Russel had $337M of cash.
- The transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.