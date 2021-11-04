Occidental Petroleum posts easy Q3 beat on higher oil prices
Nov. 04, 2021
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +1.1% post-market after Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.87/share easily bat Wall Street estimates and swung from a $4.07/share loss in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 net income swung to a $628M profit from a $97M loss in Q2; Q3 oil and gas income on continuing operations jumped to $1.5B from $631M in the prior quarter.
- The company cites higher crude oil, natural gas liquids and gas prices, as well as lower depreciation, depletion and amortization rates for the improvement.
- Q3 global production totaled 1.16M boe/day, and the company's Q3 average realized price for crude oil increased 7% Q/Q to $68.74/bbl, for NGLs jumped 36% to $34.01/boe, and for domestic natural gas surged 29% to $3.35/Mcf.
- Occidental's chemical business generated record earnings of $407M, and the company raised full-year guidance for the business to $1.45B.
- The company says it repaid $4.3B of long-term debt in the quarter, lowering its total debt to $30.9B.
- Occidental shares have near doubled YTD and more than tripled over the past year.