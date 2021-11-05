Lions Gates exploring alternatives for its Starz business

  • Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is exploring strategic options for its Media Networks (Starz) business. Lions Gate shares rose 6.7% in after hours trading.
  • On Nov. 2 the company's board authorized Lions Gate (LGF.A) to explore a full or partial spin-off, split-off, issuance of a tracking stock or other transactions for the Starz business, according to an 8-K filing. There can be no assurance that any such transaction will be announced or complete.
  • The WSJ reported in October 2019 that Lions Gate was weighing a Starz sale, spinoff. In May 2019, The Information reported that Lions Gate turned down an informal offer of about $5b for Starz from CBS at the time.
  • Earlier, Lions Gate Entertainment EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue.
