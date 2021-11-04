APA rallies on amped up dividend, stock buyback commitment

Nov. 04, 2021 1:31 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • APA Corp. (APA +5.2%) powers to a new 52-week high after beating estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues, and committing to return a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to shareholders.
  • As part of its new commitment, APA doubled its quarterly dividend to an annualized $0.50/share, after recently raising its payout to $0.25/share from $0.10.
  • APA also said its bought back 14.7M shares during October, and its stock repurchase authorization was doubled to 80M shares.
  • APA reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $113M, including a $446M undiscounted net contingency recognized for asset retirement obligations related to previously divested Gulf of Mexico assets.
  • Q3 total production excluding Egypt fell 15% Y/Y and 2% Q/Q to 336K boe/day, including U.S. output of 237K boe/day, down 8% Y/Y and 2% Q/Q.
  • Following the Q3 report, Truist Securities upgraded APA to Buy from Hold with a $5 price target, raised from $29, citing the company's "meaningful progress in driving down debt, improved FCF profile and commitment to shareholder returns."
  • APA shares have nearly doubled YTD and more than tripled over the past year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.