APA rallies on amped up dividend, stock buyback commitment
Nov. 04, 2021 1:31 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- APA Corp. (APA +5.2%) powers to a new 52-week high after beating estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues, and committing to return a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to shareholders.
- As part of its new commitment, APA doubled its quarterly dividend to an annualized $0.50/share, after recently raising its payout to $0.25/share from $0.10.
- APA also said its bought back 14.7M shares during October, and its stock repurchase authorization was doubled to 80M shares.
- APA reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $113M, including a $446M undiscounted net contingency recognized for asset retirement obligations related to previously divested Gulf of Mexico assets.
- Q3 total production excluding Egypt fell 15% Y/Y and 2% Q/Q to 336K boe/day, including U.S. output of 237K boe/day, down 8% Y/Y and 2% Q/Q.
- Following the Q3 report, Truist Securities upgraded APA to Buy from Hold with a $5 price target, raised from $29, citing the company's "meaningful progress in driving down debt, improved FCF profile and commitment to shareholder returns."
- APA shares have nearly doubled YTD and more than tripled over the past year.