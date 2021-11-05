GrafTech International EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

Nov. 05, 2021 6:47 AM ETGrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $347.35M (+21.1% Y/Y) beats by $9.14M.
  • Press Release
  • GrafTech reported strong sales volumes of 43 thousand MT in the third quarter of 2021, consisting of long-term agreement (LTA) volumes of 28 thousand MT at an average approximate price of $9,500 per MT and non-LTA volumes of 15 thousand MT at an average approximate price of $4,600 per MT.
  • "In the fourth quarter, we expect our non-LTA price for graphite electrodes delivered and recognized in revenue to be 7-9% higher than in the third quarter of 2021. In 2022, we expect our non-LTA pricing to be significantly higher than the second half of 2021 as market conditions have improved since we last negotiated annual pricing contracts in late 2020."
