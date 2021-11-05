Nikola falls as BTIG heads to the sidelines after big rally

  • BTIG lowers its rating on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) to a Hold rating after having it lined up at Buy.
  • Analyst Gregory Lewis and team turn cautious after shares of NKLA rose more than 20% yesterday and more than 50% over the five months.
  • The long-term story on Nikola (NKLA) is still attractive to BTIG and the potential for the hydrogen side of the business is viewed to be worth close to $30 per share as a standalone, but the firm is waiting for more tangible signs of execution before turning constructive again.
  • Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are down 4.46% premarket to $14.75.
