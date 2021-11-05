Sempra EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue; issues Q4, FY21 and FY22 EPS guidance
Nov. 05, 2021 6:59 AM ETSempra (SRE), SREABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sempra (NYSE:SRE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$2.03 misses by $3.73.
- Revenue of $3.01B (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $260M.
- Sempra is updating its full-year 2021 GAAP EPS guidance range, including items expected to be reflected in our fourth quarter results, to $3.01 to $3.61 vs. consensus of $1.99, and the company is continuing to guide to the upper end of the range for its full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.75 to $8.35 vs. consensus of $8.21. Sempra is also reaffirming its full-year 2022 EPS guidance range of $8.10 to $8.70 vs. consensus of $8.45.