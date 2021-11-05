Softbank is said under pressure from activist Elliott, others for a stock buyback

Nov. 05, 2021

Softbank Announces June 20 Commercial Launch Of Pepper Humanoid

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images News

  • Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is said to be under pressure from activist Elliott Management and others to announce a new stock repurchase plan.
  • Softbank has internally discussed a share repurchase plan in recent weeks for when its releases its results on Monday, the FT reported, citing a person with direct knowledge. Multiple investors also told the paper that they had spoken to the tech company about a possible buyback in the past month.
  • Softbank shares hit highs in mid-March when the company closed a 2.5 trillion yen buyback, though they are down 42% since then.
  • "I guess we will do a buyback sometime," Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said at a press conference in August. "The timing and size is something we consider daily."
