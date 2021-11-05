Kimco Realty FFO beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

Nov. 05, 2021 7:09 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM): Q3 FFO of $0.32 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $368.6M (+41.9% Y/Y) beats by $86.72M.
  • Press Release
  • Grew pro-rata portfolio occupancy 20 basis points sequentially to 94.1%.
  • Increased pro-rata small shop occupancy 180 basis points sequentially to 87.3%.
  • Signed 411 leases totaling 2.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).
  • Same property Net Operating Income (NOI), which excludes the impact of the Weingarten Realty portfolio, grew 12.1% over the prior year.
  • Guidance: FFO of $1.36-$1.37 from prior guidance of $ 1.29-$1.33
