Kimco Realty FFO beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Nov. 05, 2021 7:09 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM): Q3 FFO of $0.32 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $368.6M (+41.9% Y/Y) beats by $86.72M.
- Grew pro-rata portfolio occupancy 20 basis points sequentially to 94.1%.
- Increased pro-rata small shop occupancy 180 basis points sequentially to 87.3%.
- Signed 411 leases totaling 2.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).
- Same property Net Operating Income (NOI), which excludes the impact of the Weingarten Realty portfolio, grew 12.1% over the prior year.
- Guidance: FFO of $1.36-$1.37 from prior guidance of $ 1.29-$1.33